USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Damage Controlman Fireman Tyler Martins, from West Palm Beach, Florida and Damage Controlman 3rd Class, David Zepeda, from Los Angeles, simulate rescuing a shipmate during a flight operations exercise aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 27, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)