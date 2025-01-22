Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise

    JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Alajia Williams 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Damage Controlman Fireman Tyler Martins, from West Palm Beach, Florida and Damage Controlman 3rd Class, David Zepeda, from Los Angeles, simulate rescuing a shipmate during a flight operations exercise aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 27, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 8844275
    VIRIN: 250127-N-GL420-1031
    Resolution: 3646x2646
    Size: 583.21 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SN Alajia Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise
    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Flight Operations
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download