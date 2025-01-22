Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise

    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise

    JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Alajia Williams 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Sailors from the Air Craft Fire Fighting team aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19, simulate putting out a fire during a flight operations exercise while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 27, 2025. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)

    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise
    USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise

