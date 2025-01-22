TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Sailors from the Air Craft Fire Fighting team aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19, simulate putting out a fire during a flight operations exercise while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 27, 2025. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8844274
|VIRIN:
|250127-N-GL420-1080
|Resolution:
|3372x2244
|Size:
|388.55 KB
|Location:
|JP
This work, USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SN Alajia Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.