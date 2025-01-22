USS Blue Ridge Flight Operations Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Sailors from the Air Craft Fire Fighting team aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19, simulate putting out a fire during a flight operations exercise while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 27, 2025. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)