U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Wilson, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels knowledge operator, speaks with students from the “Junior Achievement of North Louisiana” program during a visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 22, 2025. The base visit offered students a chance to explore the 2nd Bomb Wing mission and understand each job’s involvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)