    JA Tour

    BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Airman Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Wilson, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels knowledge operator, speaks with students from the “Junior Achievement of North Louisiana” program during a visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 22, 2025. The base visit offered students a chance to explore the 2nd Bomb Wing mission and understand each job’s involvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)

