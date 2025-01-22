Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Departs from Souda Bay, Greece

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Departs from Souda Bay, Greece

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece – (Jan. 10, 2025) A Republic of Cyprus tugboat assists the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) as it departs from Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 15, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    FDNF-E
    USNAVEU

