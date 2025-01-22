USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Departs from Souda Bay, Greece

SOUDA BAY, Greece – (Jan. 10, 2025) Seaman Recruit Neiljames Panilag coils a heaving ball line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) as she departs from Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 15, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8844128
|VIRIN:
|250115-N-FS061-4837
|Resolution:
|3159x4739
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
