USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Departs from Souda Bay, Greece

SOUDA BAY, Greece – (Jan. 10, 2025) Seaman Recruit Neiljames Panilag coils a heaving ball line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) as she departs from Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 15, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)