Fort McCoy holds 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

Dr. Quincy Daniels Jr. speaks to the Fort McCoy audience during the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 16, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daniels made a presentation to discuss King's legacy and also discussed his personal experiences from involvement in Dr. King's movement in the 1960s and beyond. Daniels, a former Army major, is a dissertation chair in the Sanford College of Education at National University. He's a native of San Antonio and currently resides in Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)