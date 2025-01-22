Dr. Quincy Daniels Jr. speaks to the Fort McCoy audience during the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 16, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daniels made a presentation to discuss King's legacy and also discussed his personal experiences from involvement in Dr. King's movement in the 1960s and beyond. Daniels, a former Army major, is a dissertation chair in the Sanford College of Education at National University. He's a native of San Antonio and currently resides in Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8844001
|VIRIN:
|250116-A-OK556-5817
|Resolution:
|4000x1868
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy holds 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance [Image 47 of 47], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.