MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgepor

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, operate Tucker Terra Model 1600 Sno-Cats during Mountain Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 17, 2025. MTX 1-25 is designed to prepare units to survive, strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics, and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)
|01.16.2025
|01.27.2025 13:46
|8843931
|250117-M-IF213-1254
|6720x4480
|1.52 MB
|BRIDGE PORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
