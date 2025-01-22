Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Casco 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors assigned to weapons department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), test a hydrostatic fire hose in the hangar bay during routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Casco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 8843671
    VIRIN: 250125-N-QF111-1040
    Resolution: 5498x3665
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing [Image 2 of 2], by SN Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. Navy
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    QF111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download