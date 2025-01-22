Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD Renew Education Partnership Agreement with Rowan University

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Gary Ell 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, SES and Dr. Giuseppe R. Palmese, Dean, Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering at Rowan University renewed their formal Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) during a signing ceremony at the Glassboro, New Jersey campus on Jan. 22, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 10:03
    Photo ID: 8843629
    VIRIN: 250122-O-YX827-1001
    Resolution: 960x700
    Size: 93.54 KB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    #NSWCPD #NAVSEA #RowanUniversity

