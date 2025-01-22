Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th OSS Airmen recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Cook, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller poses for a photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Cook received the ReaDy Airman award, which recognizes individuals stationed at RAF Mildenhall who go above and beyond in their daily duties (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)