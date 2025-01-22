Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th SFS Airmen recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marina Wheeler, center, 100th Security Forces Squadron response team member poses for a photo in front of her flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 17, 2025. Marina received the ReaDy Airman award, which recognizes individuals stationed at RAF Mildenhall who go above and beyond in their daily duties (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)