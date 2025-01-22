U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marina Wheeler, center, 100th Security Forces Squadron response team member poses for a photo in front of her flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 17, 2025. Marina received the ReaDy Airman award, which recognizes individuals stationed at RAF Mildenhall who go above and beyond in their daily duties (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8843505
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-BN500-1002
|Resolution:
|7190x5136
|Size:
|20.28 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th SFS Airmen recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.