    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th SFS Airmen recognized [Image 1 of 3]

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th SFS Airmen recognized

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marina Wheeler, center, 100th Security Forces Squadron response team member poses for a photo in front of her flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 17, 2025. Marina received the ReaDy Airman award, which recognizes individuals stationed at RAF Mildenhall who go above and beyond in their daily duties (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    100th ARW
    100th SFS
    ReaDyCulture

