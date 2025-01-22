Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly visits Camp Blaz

    Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly visits Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Senior leaders with the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, pose for a group photo at MCB Camp Blaz, Jan. 27, 2025. The senior leaders visited MCB Camp Blaz to gain a better understanding of the MCB Camp Blaz build-up and mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

      

    Guam
    USMC
    DV
    MCIPAC
    MCICOM
    Indo-Pacific

