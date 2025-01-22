Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors move first of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 [Image 48 of 53]

    Contractors move first of five World War II-era barracks in 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Jan. 23, 2025, after being moved from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. Contractors are moving several buildings in January and February 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 00:37
    Photo ID: 8843372
    VIRIN: 250122-A-OK556-6917
    Resolution: 1611x817
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    World War II-era barracks

