Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Cleary, from Tucson, Arizona gives line directions to Sailors during small boat operations alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)