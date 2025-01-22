Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Justin Eckoff, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), participates in small boat operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)