Sailors conduct small boat operations alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
This work, Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.