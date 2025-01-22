Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 14]

    Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors direct a crane during small boat operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 8843201
    VIRIN: 250125-N-CM203-1014
    Resolution: 5325x3550
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Small Boat Operations
    Navy

