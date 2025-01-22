Capt. Justin Eckoff, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), participates in small boat operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8843200
|VIRIN:
|250125-N-CM203-1012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.