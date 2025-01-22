Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Cleary, from Tucson, Arizona, supervises small boat operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)