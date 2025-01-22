Col. Richardson takes command of the 124th FW

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing holds a change of command ceremony Jan 26, 2025, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, signifying the transfer of authority and command between the outgoing commander Col. Chad Kornberg and the incoming commander, Col. Ryan Richardson. While in the IDANG, Richardson has held command positions in various groups within the wing, most recently serving as the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 18:12
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Air National Guard
    Change of Command
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

