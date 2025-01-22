Col. Richardson takes command of the 124th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing holds a change of command ceremony Jan 26, 2025, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, signifying the transfer of authority and command between the outgoing commander Col. Chad Kornberg and the incoming commander, Col. Ryan Richardson. While in the IDANG, Richardson has held command positions in various groups within the wing, most recently serving as the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)