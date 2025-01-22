Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Soldiers Assist in Mission Along Southern Border

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Dustin Stark 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 549th Military Police Company, 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepare to depart for a mission along the Southern Border at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,500 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (Dept. of Defense photo by Spc. Dustin Stark)

