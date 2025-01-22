Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing Two Participates in MCA with the Philippine Air Force [Image 2 of 4]

    Carrier Air Wing Two Participates in MCA with the Philippine Air Force

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW 2), flies in formation with a pair of Philippine Air Force FA-50s during a Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea, Jan. 18, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
