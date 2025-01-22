USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250126-N-FS097-3611 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2025) AN F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, recovers on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 26, 2025. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8842867
|VIRIN:
|250126-N-FS097-3611
|Resolution:
|4663x3011
|Size:
|782.44 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
