USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250126-N-FS097-3607 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2025) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, while embarked with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), conducts flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 26, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)