Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and USS Gridley (DDG 72) escort the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a simulated strait transit exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)