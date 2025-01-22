Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    From left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and USS Gridley (DDG 72) escort the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a simulated strait transit exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    DDG
    strait transit exercise
    CSG-11
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    CDS9

