    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Operations Specialist 3rd Class Scarlett Norris, from Greenville, South Carolina, takes a photo of a surface contact as a member of the Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a simulated strait transit exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 00:41
    Photo ID: 8842746
    VIRIN: 250123-N-VM650-1116
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 614.84 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    DDG
    strait transit exercise
    CSG-11
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    CDS9

