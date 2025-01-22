Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Scarlett Norris, from Greenville, South Carolina, takes a photo of a surface contact as a member of the Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a simulated strait transit exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)