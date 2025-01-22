Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Simulated Strait Transit Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Alexandra Midgette, from Long Island, New York, checks the bearing of surface contacts from the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a simulated strait transit exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)