    2025 Armed Forces Cross Country Championships

    2025 Armed Forces Cross Country Championships

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Army Staff Sgt. Michael Biwott runs in the 2025 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship at Windcrest Golf Club in Windcrest, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2025. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 8842702
    VIRIN: 250125-D-DB155-1025
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN - This work, 2025 Armed Forces Cross Country Championships, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cross Country
    CISM
    Armed Forces Sports
    Texas EJ Hersom

