USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors shovel snow off flight deck

Sailors assigned to air department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), shovel snow off the flight deck during a routine underway, January 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)