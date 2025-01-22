Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts flight operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    An MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, lands on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during a routine underway, January 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 8842369
    VIRIN: 250123-N-II168-1155
    Resolution: 5992x3370
    Size: 717.96 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors shovel snow off flight deck

    Atlantic
    Sailors
    GRF
    USS Gerald R. Ford

