USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250125-N-FS097-2201 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Second Class James Mendoza, of Lomita, Calif., signals an aircraft during flight operations on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 25, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)