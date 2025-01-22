Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., perform a double takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. The Pacific Air Force preserves the ability to conduct effective operations in highly contested environments, enabling other elements of the Joint and Combined Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)