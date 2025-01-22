U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnny Trail, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron avionics journeyman, assists with pre-flight checks during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 04:56
|Photo ID:
|8842215
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-OL684-1201
|Resolution:
|7662x5108
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.