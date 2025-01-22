U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Harkin, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 04:56
|Photo ID:
|8842214
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-OL684-1223
|Resolution:
|7591x5061
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.