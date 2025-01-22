Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Harkin, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)