Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepare to board a B-1B Lancer in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 04:56
|Photo ID:
|8842212
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-OL684-1143
|Resolution:
|6819x4546
|Size:
|830.97 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
