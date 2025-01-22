Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepare to board a B-1B Lancer in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)