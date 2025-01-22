Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is prepped for takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. The BTF missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)