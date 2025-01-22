Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 2 of 9]

    Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., listen during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 step brief at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

