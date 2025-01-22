Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., listen during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 step brief at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
