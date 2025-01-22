Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 18 of 21]

    USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Walker 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 21, 2025) – Command Master Chief Jessica Morales, of San Diego, passes a care package to Chief Damage Controlman Dennis Cherry II, of Oklahoma City, in the Chiefs Mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 21, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 8842191
    VIRIN: 250121-N-FH842-1164
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 875.22 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Brianna Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

