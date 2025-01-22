USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2025) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Nathan Hunt, of Oceanside, Calif., prepares for a fuel transfer in an engineering space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), Jan. 20, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)