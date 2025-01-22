USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2025) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Nathan Badulis, of Winchester, Calif., stands watch as a phone talker aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), Jan. 20, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)