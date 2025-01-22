Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250124-N-QR506-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2025) Electronics Technician Seaman Elai Mama, from Moreno Valley, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participates in a maximum squat competition in the ship’s strength gym, Jan. 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 00:35
    Photo ID: 8842169
    VIRIN: 250124-N-QR506-1100
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Squat Competition aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    Gym
    Squat Competition
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download