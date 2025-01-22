The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis D. Wilbur (DDG 54) approaches the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8842122
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-BI507-1032
|Resolution:
|5652x3773
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Carson Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.