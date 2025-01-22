Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis D. Wilbur (DDG 54) approaches the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)