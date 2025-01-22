Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Commanding Officer Oversees a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 11 of 15]

    Nimitz Commanding Officer Oversees a Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Capt. Douglas Graber, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), oversees a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    This work, Nimitz Commanding Officer Oversees a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

