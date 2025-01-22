Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Pekari, from Pittsburg, California, supervises a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)