A Sailor observes the night sky from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston Jarrett)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8842115
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-FC991-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Nimitz Sailor Observes the Night Sky From the Hangar Bay [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.