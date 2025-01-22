A Nimitz Sailor Observes the Night Sky From the Hangar Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor observes the night sky from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston Jarrett)