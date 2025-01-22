Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis D. Wilbur (DDG 54) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)