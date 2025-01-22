Vandenberg 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Medical Group members pose for a group photo after receiving the quarterly Space Launch Delta 30 Spirit Award at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025. The Spirit Award recognizes airmen, Guardians, and civilians who consistently go above and beyond, both in their work centers and in the community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

