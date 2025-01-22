Vandenberg 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

30th Medical Group members pose for a group photo after receiving the quarterly Space Launch Delta 30 Spirit Award at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025. The Spirit Award recognizes airmen, Guardians, and civilians who consistently go above and beyond, both in their work centers and in the community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)