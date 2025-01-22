Wasp Post Deployment Ammunition Offload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EARLE, N.J. (Jan. 24, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Dalton Nunn, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transports ammunition on the ship’s flight deck, Jan. 24, 2025. Wasp is in port Naval Weapons Station Earle, conducting ammunition offload following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)